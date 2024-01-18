Barcelona youth star gets his first senior start in strong team picked by Xavi

Barcelona’s team is out for this evening’s Copa del Rey game against Unionistas de Salamanca, and as expected, Xavi has selected a very strong side.

Defeat in the Spanish Super Cup has put his position under threat for perhaps the first time, and a morale boosting win tonight – with some slick football – is important.

There’s still room for youth in the team though – Marc Guiu is selected to make his first Barcelona start up front, meaning Brazilian import Vitor Roque has to wait on the bench for his chance.

Another recent La Masia graduate, Fermin Lopez, gets his latest start in midfield.

This side looks to have a nice balance of youth and experience, and should be able to make short work of their lower league opposition while also rewarding some academy players with a chance to impress.

There are plenty of big guns on the bench, although Xavi will be hoping to avoid using them.