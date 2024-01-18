Barcelona star ‘not in their plans’ for next season after ‘favour’ to agent

Barcelona forward Joao Felix was tipped to be the prodigal son on his arrival in Catalonia, with President Joan Laporta singing his praises. Yet the Spanish Supercup illustrated his loss of importance in Xavi Hernandez’s mind, and the chances of him remaining next season are looking increasingly slim.

As per Diario AS, Sporting Director Deco and Laporta expected him to finally find the formula to consistent performances at Barcelona, but going into the second half of the season, but there has been little sign of that, in spite of an impressive 30 minutes against Osasuna. Felix is aware that Xavi did not want him at the start of the season, but both Felix and Xavi could do with him performing over the coming months, and it will be a marriage of convenience. Xavi needs to find a spark from somewhere, and Felix needs to play to interest potential suitors for next season.

🚨 Xavi Hernández: "There are 3 titles left. Confidence is what Laporta has conveyed to us. He is very optimistic." pic.twitter.com/U9pEDoX6P9 — barcacentre (@barcacentre) January 17, 2024

He is unlikely to be given another shot at Atletico Madrid, and Barcelona currently do not see him as an option for next season. Deco and Laporta’s credit has been weakened, having overruled Xavi and intervened in his plans for Felix, without the corresponding to improvement.

It is no secret that Felix’s agent Jorge Mendes has close ties with Barcelona and Laporta, and interestingly, Juan Jimenez says ‘the favour is done’ for the Portuguese representative. It has looked rather clear in recent times that the model of recruitment at Barcelona has been heavily reliant on connections rather than scouting, and Felix is perhaps the largest point of frustration for Xavi in that regard. He preferred either a replacement or Sergio Busquets, or a creative midfielder.