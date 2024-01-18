Barcelona and Atletico Madrid likely to be ruled out of race for Manchester City midfielder

Manchester City midfielder Kalvin Phillips is expected to leave the club next week on loan until the end of the season, as he looks to earn some minutes ahead of the Euros. Barcelona and Atletico Madrid are in the market for a player in his position, but the chances of them being able to sign him are slim.

According to Diario AS, Barcelona Sporting Director Deco would be delighted to bring Phillips in, having watched him while former client Raphinha was at Leeds United. He feels Phillips would bring some balance to their midfield. They say that the Blaugrana will attempt the operation, if they find an investor for their unpaid Barca Vision shares.

However Fabrizio Romano has told Caught Offside on the Daily Briefing that a deal for Phillips is unlikely.

“I’m not aware of concrete talks so far. This is an expensive loan for Spanish clubs with FFP limitations, so… difficult one. West Ham, Palace and Newcastle remain interested. It’s also gonna be up to Man City, not just the player’s side.”

That tallies with The Guardian‘s information, who claim that other Premier League clubs such as Crystal Palace, Newcastle United and West Ham are all waiting for City’s €8m loan demands to drop. A large price for a six-month loan, neither Barcelona nor Atletico are likely to sanction anything close to that.

Phillips, 28, has not been utilised much by Pep Guardiola of late, and there is undoubtedly a chance that he could make a difference for both of the Spanish giants after him. However with less than two weeks to go in the transfer window, and both lacking the funds to sign him, it would have to be a deal done in extremis, as the fruit of other movements.