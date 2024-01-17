WATCH: Heart-warming moment Sevilla striker receives hero’s welcome from friends after Copa del Rey exploits

Sevilla reached the quarter-finals of the Copa del Rey on Tuesday after overcoming Getafe 3-1 at the Coliseum. Their hero on the night was Isaac Romero, who scored twice in the second half to ensure Los Nervionenses’ progression in the competition.

Romero was treated like a king by his Sevilla teammates once the full time whistle was blown, and it was a similar case in Seville when the squad returned home after the match. The 23-year-old’s close friends were waiting for home upon his arrival, and it’s safe to say that they were overjoyed to see him.

😍 Menuda SORPRESA. 👏 Los amigos de ISAAC le reciben a la llegada del SEVILLA a su ciudad #ElChiringuitoDeMega. 📹 @GonzaloTortosa pic.twitter.com/ZLI7eUoRrd — El Chiringuito TV (@elchiringuitotv) January 17, 2024

With his two-goal contribution against Getafe, Romero is now set for an extended stay in the first team, something that has eluded him during his time at Sevilla. With Youssef En-Nesyri away with Morocco at the Africa Cup of Nations, the striker spot is up for grabs, and head coach Quique Sanchez Flores could well now opt for Romero as his guarantee.