Star midfielder keen on Saudi Arabia exit offers himself to Barcelona amid financial woes

Barcelona are on the hunt for a holding midfielder to hold down their midfield for the rest of the season, but will have to do so on a budget, and likely will only be able to do so if they can find another investor to pay for 9.8% of Barca Vision owned by Libero. Had they had the capacity, they could have signed an England international.

According to Sport, ex-Liverpool midfielder Jordan Henderson offered himself to Barcelona. The 33-year-old looks set to leave Saudi Arabia after just 6 months, having terminated his deal with Al Ettifaq. His next destination appears to be Ajax, where he is reportedly finalising a move.

Barcelona did consider a move for Henderson, but there was no consensus on his signing in Catalonia, and Henderson himself wanted something longer-term than a six-month loan, the only deal the Blaugrana could hypothetically commit too.

While Henderson would probably be an upgrade on their current options there, Barcelona are not currently in a position to do the deal, something openly admitted by manager Xavi Hernandez. Even if they were, Barcelona’s history of stop-gap signings in January has more bad than good in it.