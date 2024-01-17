Saudi Arabia looking to recruit La Liga star with €60m release clause

Saudi Arabia have recruited a number of aging stars over the past 12 months, starting with Cristiano Ronaldo, and ending with Jordan Henderson by the looks of things. However the deal to take Gabri Veiga from Celta Vigo, as a younger talent with a bright future ahead of him, received a huge reaction, as Europe’s top leagues feared they may be about to lose some of their best talents.

Ronaldo’s side, Al-Nassr, are looking to become the next side to pull off a deal for a rising star in Europe, as per Relevo. According to Matteo Moretto, Real Sociedad forward Takefusa Kubo is someone they are interested in. The Japanese star has been one of the most exciting players in La Liga this season, and has a release clause of €60m.

Yet Kubo is keen is keen to remain in Europe, and it seems highly unlikely he will leave Donostia-San Sebastian before the summer. Real Madrid are also due 50% of any sale for Kubo.

Having bounced around various clubs, and struggled to make inroads at the Santiago Bernabeu, Kubo has often spoken of his happiness at La Real. Given he came through as child protege, and felt he was nearly on the brink of losing it all, it appears the 22-year-old has a mature head on his shoulders now. His next move is most likely to be to one of Europe’s top clubs, whenever that occurs.