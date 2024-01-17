Report claims Manchester United are willing to pay €150m to sign Real Madrid star Vinicius Junior

Vinicius Junior returned to his very best form on Sunday, as he netted a first half hat-trick for Real Madrid against Barcelona in the Spanish Super Cup. It has been a tough season so far for the 23-year-old, largely because of injury problems, but that could be the catalyst to now kick on for the remainder of the campaign.

There has been plenty of discourse about Vinicius in recent months, largely due to the possible arrival of Kylian Mbappe at Real Madrid. The 24-year-old is out of contract at Paris Saint-Germain in the summer, and he could arrive as a free agent. However, given that he operates in the same role as Vinicius, this could be something of a problem.

It could end up being that Vinicius is sacrificed in the event that Mbappe does join, although that is unlikely. Still, if it were to be the case, Manchester United would be interested in signing him, so say Defensa Central (via Sport). It is claimed that the Premier League giants would be willing to pay up to €150m in order to do a deal.

Strictly speaking, it is very unlikely that Real Madrid would allow Vinicius to leave, even if Mbappe does join. He’s undoubtedly one of the best players in the world, and he should remain that way for many years to come.