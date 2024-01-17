Real Mallorca hoping to bring in winger from Serie A side

Real Mallorca improved their squad in the eyes of many over the summer, bringing in the likes of Cyle Larin and Sergi Darder, but have struggled much more this season than last. Something which has not been helped by the absence of Vedat Muriqi over the past two months through injury. Los Bermellones are looking to give Larin and Muriqi more service in the second half of the season.

Torino winger Nemanja Radonjic is said to be available this January, and Relevo say that Mallorca are interested in the Serbian winger. The 27-year-old has not been a key feature of their side this season after joining in the summer, although he has managed three goals and an assist in just 437 minutes across all competitions. Mallorca are very interested in him, but have not agreed anything with Torino.

Mallorca are currently lacking in natural width, with Javier Aguirre generally opting for a 5-3-2 formation and asking his wing-backs to get forward. Signing Radonjic would either mean playing him in one of those wingback roles, or switching Aguirre’s system, which he has relied on almost since his arrival on the island.