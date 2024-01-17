Real Madrid searching for new goalkeeper ahead of next summer

Real Madrid’s number one spot has been up in the air for the majority of the season, and while the return of Thibaut Courtois will add some certainty from next season onwards, it is still an issue on the agenda.

Andriy Lunin and Kepa Arrizabalaga have been battling it out for the starting spot all season, with the Ukrainian looking best-placed to occupy the role until the end of the campaign. Yet Cadena SER say that Real Madrid are on the hunt for a new goalkeeper all the same.

The Chelsea loanee has failed to convince many at the Bernabeu, and a permanent transfer from the Premier League side is likely to set Los Blancos back quite a lot for a back-up to Courtois. Meanwhile there is a feeling that after impressing this season, Lunin may look to leave the club in order to capitalise on his stock, and pursue a number one role somewhere else.

Lunin has a year left on his deal, and selling him this summer would certainly be the smart choice financially. Given Courtois has not been available throughout the last two seasons, it seems unlikely Carlo Ancelotti would go into next season relying on 18-year-old Fran Gonzalez as his back-up. Real Madrid have certainly looked to avoid unnecessary outlays in recent years though.