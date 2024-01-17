Real Madrid midfielder Toni Kroos panned for hypocritical stance on Saudi Arabia

Real Madrid midfielder Toni Kroos found himself the most unpopular man in their expedition to Saudi Arabia last week, after he was booed and whistled through the Spanish Supercup. The German metronome had criticised players for moving to Saudi Arabia, the Saudi human rights record, and defended the LGBTQIA+ community, something that did not go down well. However his latest social media post has seen him branded a hypocrite online.

Kroos said the treatment from Saudi fans was ‘fun’, seemingly unphased by their anger. Yet on Wednesday the German midfielder released an advert post in partnership with Real Madrid and United Arab Emirates Tourism Board ‘Visit Dubai’, in which he encouraged people to travel there on holiday.

While their abuses of human rights have not been as egregious as those in the Saudi Kingdom, there is still a chronic lack of freedom of expression, equality and human rights afforded in Dubai too. Many pointed out that his morals seemed to have deserted him when it came to the latter, when he was getting paid.

Thought Kroos stood for human rights in Saudi Arabia's case. This ad sends a message of the opposite direction. https://t.co/a0nvLoe0p0 — Kai E. Iliev (@jdeposicion) January 16, 2024

Vinicius Junior and Athenea del Castillo have also participated in the campaign, and he was likely contractually bound by Real Madrid to take part in it. Nevertheless, had Kroos wanted to take a stand, Los Blancos were unlikely to have obligated him to take part.