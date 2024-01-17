Real Madrid assistant manager approached by Saudi Arabian side

Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti has committed his future to the club through to 2026, but Brazil aren’t the only side to have attempted to poach coaching talent from Los Blancos.

Assistant manager and son Davide Ancelotti has been tipped to go into management for a number of years, and has in the past received approaches from Everton in the Premier League, amongst others. However he elected to remain at the Santiago Bernabeu at the time.

Ancelotti junior is expected to the same this time round, as per The Athletic. They claim he has received an approach from a bottom-half club in the Saudi Arabian league to take over for the next two-and-a-half years, but is highly likely to turn it down, something he has not done yet.

While he will not rule out a move to Saudi Arabia for his first job in the hotseat, he is keen to forge ahead in Europe first. Real Madrid coach Francesco Mauri will become his assistant, when he sets off on his own journey.

Davide Ancelotti was at one time suggested as a potential successor for his father, but those rumours have quietened since the emergence of Xabi Alonso. Once Carlo retires, Davide is expected to go off on his own, but that was a before his father renewed his deal until 2026. It seems more likely he will continue with his father before taking the leap, but as opportunities continue to be presented to him, nothing can be ruled out.

Image via Oscar J. Barroso / AFP7 / Europa Press