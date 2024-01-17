Real Madrid and Croatia star Luka Modric wins €3.5m court case

Real Madrid star Luka Modric has won a court case against the Spanish tax authorities, earning himself back a €3.5m sum which is not insignificant even for a player of his stature. The 38-year-old had been accused of the tax office of fraud, but pleaded his innocence.

The issue dates back to his move from Tottenham Hotspur in 2012, when the tax office claimed that his tax residence was in Spain, while Modric maintained it was in the United Kingdom. The initial issue amounted to his earnings of €1.6m from Real Madrid, but a further €1m was also demanded in 2013 and 2014 for payments made to agents, which the tax office considered to be in name of the player.

Modric was also ordered to pay a €900k fine on top of the €2.6m they were owed, but the judge in his court case has sided with the Croatian captain. El Mundo (via Marca) reported as much, and the veteran star becomes the latest to do battle with the Spanish tax authorities, following in a long line of top footballers at Real Madrid and Barcelona.