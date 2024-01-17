Nigeria coach admits confusion at Umar Sadiq situation following Real Sociedad call-up

Nigeria coach Jose Peseiro has admitted that he is unclear as to how Umar Sadiq has seemingly recovered from injury weeks ahead of schedule. Sadiq was due to be one of the players to lead the line for the Super Eagles at the African Cup of Nations, but Peseiro dropped him from the squad after an injury.

It was thought the Real Sociedad forward would be out for around three weeks, and thus he was sent home from the African Cup of Nations in Cote d’Ivoire. Yet on Tuesday he was named in the Real Sociedad squad for their Copa del Rey tie with Osasuna, just a week after his injury.

“I’m also confused, but what can I say. I received a report from the medical team and was told he cannot recover in at least fifteen days. The club insisted he returns for his recovery and we had a meeting with the player and the staff,” Soccernet quoted Peseiro.

Any hint of Sadiq preferring to remain in Donostia-San Sebastian over international duty was dismissed by Peseiro.

“The player wanted to stay, and I wanted him to stay but on the last day, we had to make a choice and we chose to replace him. I’m happy because he’s recovered well and sad because he’s not here to help us.”

His return has been treated as a surprise even in Gipuzkoa. Imanol Alguacil will nevertheless be grateful for his swift return, as his forward options fail to fire. Andre Silva and Carlos Fernandez have not been effective in the chances they have been given thus far, forcing Alguacil to rely on Mikel Oyarzabal through the middle. With Takefusa Kubo away at the Asian Cup though, he will want all the help he can get up front for a busy January.