“I’ll have to leave” – Kylian Mbappe speaks on Paris Saint-Germain future amid Real Madrid links

Kylian Mbappe’s future has been the subject of intense speculation over the course of the 2023-24 season. That will only increase further now that he is able to sign a pre-contract agreement with another club, given that he has less than six months left on his deal with Paris Saint-Germain.

Mbappe has been tight-lipped on his future so far, which has annoyed Real Madrid. They want an agreement closed as soon as possible, which would eliminate the prospect of the 2022 soap opera being repeated.

For now, Mbappe’s future is certainly up in the air. He recently spoke on the matter to GQ (via Estadio Deportivo), albeit in regards to possibly moving out of Europe, which is something that could happen further down the line.

“Many great players who have marked the history of football have left Europe this summer and we are entering a new era. It’s part of the cycle of this sport and at some point I’ll have to leave too. I’m not worried about those changes. I’m just thinking about continuing my career and going my own way.”

It remains to be seen whether Mbappe does finally join Real Madrid this summer. However, there is a clock on the matter being resolved, and there certainly won’t be too much time left on it.