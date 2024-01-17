Exclusive: Fabrizio Romano confirms Atletico Madrid are “assessing situation” of Juventus star

In the event that Angel Correa is sold before the end of the month, Atletico Madrid will look to sign a replacement for the remainder of the season. The Argentine has attracted strong interest from Saudi Arabian side Al-Ittihad, although at this stage, talks have not progressed as much as hoped.

Still, Atleti are looking at possible replacements in the event that Al-Ittihad match their valuation of Correa. One player that they are looking at is Moise Kean, who will be available to leave Juventus having fallen down the pecking order at the Italian giants this month.

As Fabrizio Romano has told Caught Offside in his exclusive column, Atleti are interested in Kean, although they have yet to make any decisions on the matter.

“Fiorentina, Monza, and Nice have already called Juventus about Moise Kean as he could leave this January. Let’s see if Atletico Madrid will do the same, they are still assessing the situation. Juve can be open to loan deal or even a permanent transfer if they receive an important proposal.”

The likelihood is that Atleti would look to organise a loan deal for Kean, should one be needed. However, unless Correa leaves, the chances of a deal being done are slim.