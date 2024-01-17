Defensive crisis worsens for Real Madrid as injury rules out centre-back for several weeks

Real Madrid’s injury problems have been vast this season. So many first team players have been ruled out at various stages, with central defence having been the worst affected area by some margin. Eder Militao and David Alaba have both suffered ACL tears, which has/will see them miss signification periods of action.

Their injuries have left Antonio Rudiger and Nacho Fernandez as Carlo Ancelotti’s only natural centre-back options. That has meant that Alvaro Carrillo has been drafted in from Castilla in recent weeks, and the 21-year-old recently made his first team debut against Arandina in the Copa del Rey.

Carrillo is seen as fourth-choice by Real Madrid (also behind Aurelien Tchouameni), but unfortunately for him and Ancelotti, he will be out of action for several weeks after picking up a “rectal injury”, as reported by Relevo.

At this stage, Real Madrid supporters will be wondering whether their club is cursed. They simply cannot afford for Rudiger or Nacho to be injured, especially since a new centre-back won’t be signed this month.