Dani Alves to open door to alleged rape conviction with fifth testimony – report

Former Barcelona and Sevilla icon Dani Alves is set to change his testimony for a fourth time, according to the latest coming out of the Catalan capital, where he is currently in custody. Alves will face trial on the 5th of February for alleged rape, stemming from an incident in a Barcelona nightclub that occurred on December 30th of 2022. He was then arrested just over three weeks later, after the Brazilian handed himself in.

In the intrevening time, Alves has spent the last 12 months in custody, regarded as a flight risk before trial. During that time, Alves has given fight different versions of events, ranging from having never seen the victim before to the intercourse having been consensual. Relevo are now reporting that Alves will testify that he was too intoxicated to know what he was doing at the time – the implication would be that he would open the door to a guilty conviction, and their legal strategy would be to seek a reduced sentence.

Currently the prosecution are seeking 9 years in prison, while the victim is seeking 12 years in prison and €150k in damages. Recently his mother released images of the 23-year-old victim on social media, breaking the law in the process, and could also see herself in legal trouble as a result.