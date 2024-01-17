Carlo Ancelotti confirms Real Madrid star is available for Atletico Madrid clash despite training absence

Real Madrid are on a high after their Spanish Super Cup success, but focus has already shifted to their next match, which could be a crucial one in their season. They take on bitter rivals Atletico Madrid on Thursday in their Copa del Rey round of 16 clash at the Civitas Metroplitano.

However, Los Blancos’ preparation for the match has now been overly ideal, mainly because Rodrygo has not trained with the group on Wednesday. He had been labelled as doubtful for the clash due to muscle fatigue, but Carlo Ancelotti – speaking to the media (via Diario AS) in his pre-match press conference) has confirmed that the 23-year-old is fine.

“I needed one more day of low intensity, tomorrow will be fine. Lucas Vazquez returns on Friday. Rodrygo will be available to play.

“(Rodrygo) is doing very well, he’s in good form. He’s been decisive in the Super Cup, he’s in a good moment, he’s back to his best level.”

Ancelotti also gave an insight into possible team news fore the match against Atleti, and he confirmed that he intends to play as strong a squad as possible.

“I’m going to put in the best team possible, taking into account the tiredness. I’ll put the best team in.”

Having Rodrygo available is a huge boost for Real Madrid, especially given his form over the last couple of months. It certainly gives Los Blancos a better chance of progressing to the quarter-finals of the Copa del Rey.