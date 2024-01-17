Carlo Ancelotti assesses Xavi Hernandez’s situation at Barcelona – “He has all the tools to do his job well”

This week, there has been plenty of focus on Xavi Hernandez’s position as Barcelona head coach. Sunday’s 4-1 victory for Real Madrid over their Clasico rivals in the Spanish Super Cup has led to many questioning whether the 43-year-old should continue in the job.

For now, it appears that Xavi will remain in charge, although he will need to turn things around quickly if he is to stay there in long run.

Carlo Ancelotti “helped” put this extra pressure on Xavi’s job, and the Real Madrid manager – speaking to the media (via Diario AS) ahead of Thursday’s Copa del Rey clash with Atletico Madrid – gave his thoughts on the situation.

“I haven’t put anyone on the ropes, I respect all my colleagues. It’s a very complicated job. We know very well that when things don’t go well, the coach is responsible. We have to do well. Xavi has all the tools to do his job (at Barcelona) well.”

Not many will argue with Ancelotti’s assessment that Xavi has the capability to turn around Barcelona’s fortunes – now, he just has to do it.