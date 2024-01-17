Barcelona to miss out on pivot target as report claims PSG are “very close” to signing Newcastle United star

It’s clear to see that Barcelona need to sign a new defensive midfielder, and as soon as possible. The Catalan’s glaring weakness was exposed by Real Madrid on several occasions during Sunday’s Spanish Super Cup final defeat in Riyadh, but despite this, there are no funds available for an immediate solution.

It means that Barcelona will have to wait until the summer in order to sign a top-level pivot. One that has interested them in recent years is Bruno Guimaraes, and they were given hope of a possible deal as Newcastle United are struggling with FFP issues of their own, which are likely to prompt a sale.

However, as Sport have claimed, Guimaraes is reporting very close to signing for Paris Saint-Germain. Luis Enrique, the Parisians’ head coach, is desperate for the Brazilian international to be signed, and this has prompted club officials to organise a deal.

Should Guimaraes end up joining PSG, it would undoubtedly put pay to Barcelona’s chances of signing him any time soon. Other targets would need to be pursued, although firstly, they need to make sure that they have the funds to spend.