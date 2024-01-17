Barcelona considering move for former Manchester United star as alternative signing due to money woes

At this stage, Barcelona are still unable to sign any players due to their ongoing financial problems. The lever from selling a portion of Barca Studios has yet to be finalised, and without this, the Catalans will be unable to spend any money on a new signing, despite head coach Xavi Hernandez being desperate for a new midfielder.

Only a free signing can be afforded currently, and it could be that Barcelona decide to explore this area. The notable target that has been floated is Jesse Lingard, who is currently without a club after leaving Nottingham Forest at the end of last season. The English international recently offered himself to the Blaugrana, and according to MD, club officials are well aware of the possible move.

The report states that Lingard would be able to sign Lingard without any problems, as his salary expectations would be rather low. Still, it’s safe to say that he does not fit the profile that Barcelona need (defensive midfielder), nor is he close to the level of Xavi’s existing options, which include Pedri, Ilkay Gundogan and Frenkie de Jong.