Atletico Madrid to get two players back for derby with Real Madrid

Atletico Madrid were accused of lacking in energy and fitness to compete with city rivals Real Madrid last week, when they lost 5-3 in extra time to Los Blancos. Manager Diego Simeone has denied that to be the case, but did end up with left-back Javi Galan in midfield. This time round he will have more resources to call on from the bench.

The big doubt for El Cholo ahead of the match appears to be in defence, with many backing Axel Witsel to return to the backline, while also harbouring doubts about Jose Maria Gimenez’s fitness. The other character in the casting room is Stefan Savic, who was widely criticised for his performance.

🚨 JUST IN: Memphis Depay and Pablo Barrios are back in training with the team!@mundodeportivo pic.twitter.com/YyrkNkoBAL — Atletico Universe (@atletiuniverse) January 17, 2024

Ahead of the defence, young midfielder Pablo Barrios appears as if he will be fit after seven weeks out. Diario AS say that he trained with the group ahead of the Madrid derby on Wednesday, as did Memphis Depay. The Dutch forward has been in and out of fitness all season, and Simeone has been unable to rely on him even to provide rest to Antoine Griezmann and Alvaro Morata, let alone compete with them.

In particular the return of Barrios could be key against Real Madrid. Before his injury, he was beginning to break through opposition midfields and really make a difference alongside Koke Resurreccion. Against a stacked midfield for Carlo Ancelotti, that mobility and aggression could be key.