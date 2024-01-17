Atletico Madrid and Barcelona pursuing Premier League midfielder ahead of decision day next week

Barcelona and Atletico Madrid have been linked to a number of the same players over the past 12 months, with both desperately seeking a defensive midfielder. The latest to fit both of their bills is Manchester City wantaway Kalvin Phillips.

The 28-year-old England international has not had the game time he desires at City, and thus is seeking a move this January in order to hold down his place in the England squad for the Euros this summer.

Newcastle United, Juventus, Crystal Palace and West Ham have all been linked with a loan move for Phillips, although La Vecchia Signora appear to edging in different directions for a midfielder. However The Telegraph now say that Barcelona and Atletico are interested, with a decision on his future set for next week. They do mention that remaining in England may be better for his chances of traveling to Germany.

It is somewhat surprising to see both linked to Phillips. Both clubs have openly stated that without income, they will not be able to sign anyone else in the winter transfer window. Atletico Madrid are waiting to see if a deal comes to fruition for Angel Correa to move to Saudi Arabia, which would give them some cash to invest. Barcelona are hoping to find an investor to pay the €40m Libero have not paid for 9.8% of Barca Vision – if they do find that money, a midfielder is their top priority.