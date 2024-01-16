WATCH: Barcelona star furious with Vinicius Junior during El Clasico – ‘I’ll f*** him up’

Barcelona did not enjoy themselves on Sunday evening against Real Madrid, with Vinicius Junior netting a first-half hat-trick in a chastening 4-1 defeat. It was a long second half for the Blaugrana, and frustration was painted on the faces of the bench, with Ferran Torres succumbing to insults.

Vinicius generally is the centre of attention during El Clasico for one reason or another, and admitted after the game that he is ‘no saint’, after laughing in the face of his opponents and doing his best to wind them up. Before he had passed by the Barcelona bench signalling 4-1 to them, Torres was caught telling Pedri that he was keen to get violent with Vinicius.

“I’ll mess this guy up if he says anything, I swear,” Torres says to Pedri on the bench.

“If the asshole tells me something I’ll f*** him up, I’ll and I’ll break him lad.”

The Brazilian has often been a figure of division in Can Barca, but generally has been afforded little but respect from the players and staff themselves publicly. Yet Torres’ outburst explains how he really feels about Vinicius. Given the result, it probably isn’t something that the Real Madrid star will lose too much sleep over. It isn’t the first time Torres has been caught making comments on the bench, when he was seen mocking Espanyol players on the bench with Jordi Alba last season.