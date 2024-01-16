Villarreal forced to wait to complete next signing as Benfica delay confirmation

After a disappointing start to the season, Villarreal are hoping for a change of fortunes in the second half of the campaign. In order to give them the best chance of flying up the La Liga table, signings have been required.

Eric Bailly has already re-joined from Besiktas, but the Ivorian defender won’t be the only player heading to the Castellon-based side this month. Goncalo Guedes, formerly of Valencia, is expected to sign too, although Villarreal will be forced into waiting to finalise that deal.

As per Marca, Benfica will not allow Guedes to leave until the conclusion of the League Cup tournament, which takes place near the end of January. They face Estoril in their semi-final on the 24th, and a prospective final against either Braga or Sporting CP would take place three days later.

It’s far from ideal for Villarreal, as they will have to face Mallorca and Barcelona without Guedes. Still, from when he is at the club, he should be an exciting player.