Valencia linked with Real Madrid youngster after missing out on winger

Valencia are still looking to incorporate another wide player this winter, but as ever, will have to sell before they can sign. Los Che had been hoping for Peter Lim’s approval to sign a winger in January, but missed out on now Alaves winger Carlos Vicente, who moved for €500k from Racing Ferrol.

According to MD, Valencia are hoping that one of Cenk Ozkacar or Gabriel Paulista will leave the club this winter, in order to clear space in their salary limit. It is not yet clear how close to a departure those players may be.

If they do manage to do so, Peter Federico Gonzalez from Real Madrid will be signed. The 21-year-old Castilla winger has played 18 games this season, scoring twice and assisting twice. Gonzalez is out of contract in 2025, but will be allowed to join Valencia on a free, albeit with Los Blancos retaining a percentage of his future sale.

Ruben Baraja has been relying on Sergi Canos and a stable of youngsters to complete his front three, with Fran Perez and Diego Lopez often accompanying Canos. Peter would be another youngster trying to prove himself, but it would at least allow Baraja more room for rotation and competition.