Toni Kroos continues battle with Saudi Arabian fans beyond final whistle

Real Madrid cruised to a 4-1 win over Barcelona on Sunday night, much to the acclaim of the local Saudi Arabian crowd, the majority of which appeared to be Madridistas. Not Toni Kroos though, who continued to be whistled and booed whenever he got on the ball, as was the case against Atletico Madrid.

The German midfielder had commented in the past that Saudi Arabia lacked human rights, that he would never go move there, and that he thought those who did with something still to offer at the top of the game were a disgrace.

It did not seem to bother Kroos, who put in two masterful performances across the final and the semi-final, in spite of the whistles. After the first match, he did laugh at the whistles with a tweet post-match, and he again noticed the response on Sunday night. As per Marca, Kroos did not put on the ‘Supercup winners’ t-shirt after the game, in contrast to his teammates, which showed a giant number 13, denoting the number of wins Real Madrid have, and a phrase written in Arabic.