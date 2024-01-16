Real Sociedad negotiations ‘almost done’ for new forward – Fabrizio Romano

Real Sociedad sold Mohamed-Ali Cho earlier this January to Nice for €12m, and are close to signing his replacement. The Txuri-Urdin have been looking for a versatile forward with pace to burn, and it appears they have settled on Sheraldo Becker.

The Suriname international has been at Union Berlin for the past four-and-a-half years, and with the capital side struggling this season, La Real have moved for Becker. The 28-year-old is also wanted by Villarreal, but Fabrizio Romano has reported that a deal is ‘almost done’ for Becker to move to Donostia-San Sebastian permanently.

⚪️🔵 Real Sociedad are closing in on deal to sign Sheraldo Becker from Union Berlin. Negotiations at final stages between clubs, almost done. It will be permanent move for Becker as personal terms are also being finalised. pic.twitter.com/y39h8o74VY — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) January 16, 2024

Becker was productive in front of goal last season during Union’s run to the Champions League scoring 12 goals and giving 10 assists. He also appeared in every game in the Bundesliga too. After a slower start to life in Germany, the penultimate season he became a regular, scoring 6 times and assisting on 9 occasions.

La Real will be hoping Becker can provide the threat in behind that Cho was never able to offer consistently, while also bringing extra goals. One of their biggest issues this season has been a lack of goals, with none of their three number nines scoring on a regular basis, and Mikel Oyarzabal also inconsistent.