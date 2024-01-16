Real Madrid looking at centre-back market, teenage French star among targets for summer

Real Madrid have been ravished by injuries across the course of the season so far, and especially in defensive areas. While most have returned, they are still without long-term absentees Eder Militao and David Alaba, with both players having suffered ACL tears.

It leaves Antonio Rudiger and Nacho Fernandez as Carlo Ancelotti’s only natural centre-back options, but despite this, Real Madrid are not expected to sign another this month. However, they are continuing to monitor the market ahead of a possible summer move, according to Marca.

One name on Real Madrid’s list is Leny Yoro. The 18-year-old has taken France by storm over the last 12 months, and he has already established himself as a regular starter for Lille. This has led Europe’s elite to register their interest, and Los Blancos are in the race, although at this stage, their interest is not serious.

That could change in the coming months. Marca have noted that Yoro’s situation will be one to look out for, and there’s no doubt that he would be an excellent signing for Real Madrid, especially with the future in mind.