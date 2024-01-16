Real Madrid join Barcelona in pursuit of 17-year-old Brazilian forward

It seems as if Latin America is the battleground for an arms race between Europe’s top football clubs currently, and the weapons they are seeking are the top talents emerging from Brazil and beyond. Already fees are being paid for teenagers with little experience in professional football that would fit seasoned stars. The latest who could fit that bill is Kaua Elias of Fluminense.

The 17-year-old forward has played just twice for Fluminense, but has been impressing for Brazil’s under-17s side, including at the World Cup in Indonesia late last year. Elias has nine goals in 12 caps at that age group. Reports in France from Telefoot, carried by MD, say that Barcelona and Real Madrid are amongst the major clubs with an interest in signing him.

These reports should generally be taken with a pinch of salt, given the number of agents keen to get the name of their clients into the mainstream. That said, Barcelona’s interest in Elias was first reported in April of 2023, although the trail went quiet after that.