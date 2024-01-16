Real Betis star addresses current situation amid interest from Galatasaray and Saudi Arabia

Nabil Fekir has struggled to make an impact at Real Betis post-injury. Having returned from an ACL tear at the end of 2023, the Frenchman suffered a further setback, and has only just returned from that injury problem.

During his period of absence, Fekir’s stock within Betis has fallen, largely due to the emergence of Isco Alarcon, who has been sensational since arriving as a free agent last summer.

With Isco having recently extended his stay at Betis, it could be that Fekir is moved on, especially with Los Verdiblancos suffering with financial problems. However, for the time being at least, he is happy at the Andalusian club, as he told El Chiringuito.

“At the moment, yes (I’m staying).”

❓FEKIR, ¿te QUEDAS en el BETIS? 😬 "De MOMENTO SÍ". 🗣️ Las palabras de Fekir tras la pregunta de @GonzaloTortosa. pic.twitter.com/JKY2mNVHDm — El Chiringuito TV (@elchiringuitotv) January 16, 2024

Fekir has attracted interest from Galatasaray and Saudi Arabia over the last few months, so there is scope for a sale if Real Betis do decide to move him on. If they do so, they would surely hope to receive a significant fee.