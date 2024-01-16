Paris Saint-Germain offer for Kylian Mbappe to triple that of Real Madrid

Real Madrid are reportedly keen to wrap up any deal for Kylian Mbappe before the end of the transfer window, but Paris Saint-Germain are not giving up hope of retaining the French forward, who is out of contract this summer. While he is available on a free, Mbappe’s long-term future, as has been the case for the past three years, remains a constant source of uncertainty.

Los Blancos have very much taken a tone of ‘take it or leave it’ this season with Mbappe, signalling that they will not bend over backwards for Mbappe. Equally PSG are keen not to mortgage their team in order to re-sign Mbappe.

Were he to leave PSG, he would be leaving behind a significant amount though, according to Daniel Riolo, who was quoted by Diario AS. According to his information, PSG’s offer for Mbappe is around €100m per season, while Real Madrid would be closer to €30m per season, which is still approaching double the upper end of their salary structure.

What Riolo does not mention is bonuses. Real Madrid are reportedly keen not to create too much of a gap between Mbappe and his teammates in terms of wages, and thus would slant a deal more heavily towards bonuses, even if the amounts would no doubt be similar. Regardless, the likelihood is that PSG will offer much more money than Real Madrid, and that has always remained the case – the question is whether Mbappe wants to pursue something else.