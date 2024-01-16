Matteo Moretto transfer column: Mario Hermoso, Calgar Soyuncu, Lucas Bergvall and Angel Correa updates

Matteo Moretto gives Football España exclusive information on the latest deals dominating the papers in Spain, as revealed in the Daily Briefing.

Atletico Madrid and Angel Correa’s exit

Atletico Madrid and Al Ittihad are not close on negotiations for Angel Correa, but Los Colchoneros do have a price in mind for the World Cup-winner.

I can say that there is a negotiation underway, between Atletico Madrid and Al-Ittihad, the team Ramon Planes has just joined as sporting director. Right now, the clubs are not close, because they are asking for €30-35m, although the price could vary depending on bonuses. But Atleti want the price to be around €35-40m. So far, Al-Ittihad have not offered that much.

The player, Angel Correa, has asked to leave Atletico Madrid. He has been playing there for a long time, he has lost a little bit of protagonism this season, and he wants to try something new. But Atleti do not want to sell Correa for a low offer, as they want to invest that money in another player.

The footballer they like the most is Thiago Almada of Atlanta United, but his price is around €25m. He’s the player they like the most, but there are other names they like too. Right now though, there is no agreement for Correa, things have halted somewhat, but talks are underway, and it could change at any moment. The key is the Correa negotiation, and if that doesn’t happen, Atleti won’t sign anyone.

Mario Hermoso and Atletico Madrid

Recently, Cadena SER reported that Mario Hermoso could leave the club in the summer. Atletico Madrid have offered him a new deal but with lower wages, and the word is that he could leave.

It’s true they offered him a new deal with lower wages, so the Mario Hermoso situation is a bit complicated. The more time passes, the less likely it is that he renews with Atletico Madrid. I think that Hermoso’s camp are looking for an exit for June, there are teams interested for June. Right now, it looks difficult for him to remain at Atletico Madrid.

Barcelona still going strong for Lucas Bergvall

In a recent update, Matteo explained that Barcelona were going to up their offer for Lucas Bergvall, the hotly pursued Swedish midfielder, who has been linked not only with Barcelona, but also Manchester United, Juventus and Inter Milan. Here are their strongest competitors.

The team that has the best chance of signing Bergvall is Barcelona, because they have a major advantage in their favour – the desire of the player. Bergvall is prioritising signing for Barcelona.

In recent months, Barcelona submitted an offer for €5m, but they are going to present an offer that comes close to €10m, including variables. Barcelona will try to offer that amount because they know the team that has offered the most is Eintracht Frankfurt, around €10m. So Barcelona want to offer close to that. But Bergvall has told Djurgardens clearly that he wants to go to Barcelona.

A number of teams have asked about him, because he is one of the most talented of the 2006 generation in Europe, Inter presented an offer, Udinese asked, Manchester United asked, but the two teams that are closest are Barcelona and Eintracht Frankfurt. Barcelona will up their offer in the coming days.

Atletico Madrid have an agreement in place for Caglar Soyuncu

Another Atletico Madrid defender heavily linked with an exit is Caglar Soyuncu. The Turkish centre-back has barely played under Diego Simeone, and Roma could be one of his options.

The only name that I’ve heard for Roma’s defence right now is Soyuncu. Roma are after him. But Soyuncu has a lot of offers. He has Besiktas, Fenerbahce, Porto, Roma, and Borussia Dortmund.

The only team that has a deal with Atletico Madrid right now is Porto, but they are waiting because Soyuncu wants to take his time over the decision and choose well. He wants to return to the Premier League, but right now, there is no movement from the Premier League. So we’ll see what happens in the coming days.