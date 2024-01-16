La Liga side looking to make fifth January signing from Manchester United

Granada have made several moves to try and preserve their La Liga status this season, and are in the midst of a move for more attacking talent. After sacking Paco Lopez and bringing in Alexander Medina, Los Nazaries have moved to back their new manager in the market, and their latest recruit could be compatriot Facundo Pellistri from Manchester United.

Already Granada have signed Augusto Batalla on loan from River Plate, Bruno Mendez on a free from Corinthians, Martin Hongla in a €2.7m deal from Real Valladolid, and Kamil Piatkowski on loan from RB Salzburg. That has given Granada a much more solid spine, but now Matteo Moretto has reported that they want Pellistri on loan from Manchester United until the end of the season.

El Granada está en conversaciones con Facundo Pellistri. En los próximos días habrá contactos con el Manchester United para intentar avanzar. — Matteo Moretto (@MatteMoretto) January 16, 2024

They will compete with PSV Eindhoven and Los Angeles Galaxy for the 22-year-old, who has played 14 times under Erik ten Hag this season, collecting three starts and an assist. Those appearances total to just 366 minutes though.

In theory the forward line is one of Granada’s strengths, with Matias Arezo, Antonio Puertas, Bryan Zaragoza, Myrto Uzuni, Jose Callejon and Lucas Boye all reasonable options for Medina. Famara Diedhiou and Shon Weissman are other alternatives through the middle, but Pellistri tends to operate on the flanks since he has come to Europe, and has previously had two middling loan spells with Alaves.