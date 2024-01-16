Former Real Madrid manager Jose Mourinho sacked by Roma following Milan defeat

Former Real Madrid manager Jose Mourinho has been sacked by Roma after a 3-1 defeat to AC Milan, making it just three wins in nine matches for the Giallorossi.

The Portuguese manager won the Conference League against Feyenoord in his debut season in the Italian capital, winning the support of the fans. Yet after two sixth-place finishes, and with Roma currently sat in 9th in Serie A, Roma decided to end his spell six months short of the end of his contract.

L’AS Roma annuncia che José Mourinho e i suoi collaboratori tecnici lasceranno il Club con effetto immediato. Ulteriori aggiornamenti riguardo la nuova guida tecnica della Prima Squadra saranno comunicati a breve. 📄 https://t.co/04lO7mZhSn#ASRoma pic.twitter.com/mdUQLupmAy — AS Roma (@OfficialASRoma) January 16, 2024

Mourinho was heavily linked with an exit last summer, and despite Roma bringing him Paulo Dybala and Romelu Lukaku, has been unable to inspire Roma to consistency in Serie A, although his cup record remained that of a top manager, reaching the Europa League final last season. When Carlo Ancelotti was linked with an exit last spring, Mourinho’s name began to enter the conversation in Spain again, but with Carlo Ancelotti’s deal renewed, and Mourinho’s struggles in evidence, his second spell at the Santiago Bernabeu again looks distant.