Diego Simeone to stick by midfielder for Madrid derby with one Atletico Madrid position in doubt

Atletico Madrid will face their city rivals Real Madrid fresh off the back of their Spanish Supercup victory over Barcelona, having been beaten by Los Blancos themselves. The momentum is with Real Madrid, but Los Rojiblancos will feel they can pull off an upset at home on Thursday in the Copa del Rey. Diego Simeone is the only manager to have beaten Real Madrid this season, and is planning on keeping things more or less the same for their clash at the Metropolitano.

Los Colchoneros were beaten 5-3 in extra time, after drawing three-each over 90 minutes. Atletico also took the lead on twice, but could not protect their goal having done so. One of the key factors in that, in the eyes of many fans, was Stefan Savic, who returned to the side for the match but struggled. With Jose Maria Gimenez struggling for fitness, Axel Witsel will return to the side, and Marca say that Simeone will make a decision on Gimenez and Savic later in the week, but has been training with Savic in situ.

🚨 Pablo Barrios doesn’t train for the second day in a row due to illness.@mundodeportivo pic.twitter.com/Hne9VQRXu0 — Atletico Universe (@atletiuniverse) January 16, 2024

The main questions in midfield will be over the wide positions. Samuel Lino started against Real Madrid in Saudi Arabia, and Simeone could play Rodrigo Riquelme instead. On the other side, Nahuel Molina could return, with Marcos Llorente moving into midfield. Saul Niguez would be the odd one out at that point. As of Monday though, Simeone’s plans are maintain things as they were outside of the return of Witsel.

Alvaro Morata and Antoine Griezmann were responsible for two of their goals last Wednesday, and they will begin up front. Memphis Depay is still struggling with his fitness, and trained alone on Monday.