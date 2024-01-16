Carlo Ancelotti decisions will see Real Madrid player suffer ‘collateral damage’

Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti looks set to make Andriy Lunin is number one in La Liga and the Champions League, having trusted the Ukrainian international between the sticks for their Spanish Supercup win over Barcelona. Kepa Arrizabalaga’s mistake against Atletico Madrid will see him become the Copa del Rey goalkeeper, as per the latest reports.

It’s a decision that is likely to have a major impact on his future. Earlier in the season there was talk of Kepa being signed permanently from Chelsea, something that looks some way off transpiring now, unless he can win his spot back. It will not only have repercussions at club level though, as per Relevo.

They say it calls into question his international future too. With the appointment of Luis de la Fuente, Kepa returned to Spain duty after three years of absence under Luis Enrique. Unai Simon was injured, clearing the way for him to start two games against Norway and Scotland too.

As the starter at Real Madrid, he looked set to back up Simon on the plane to Germany, but now that position is under threat. Real Sociedad’s Alex Remiro is putting together one of the best seasons of his career, and one of the best in La Liga, and he was called up in the most recent international break after Kepa missed out with injury. By all accounts, Spain and the goalkeeping department were highly impressed with Remiro.

It appears as though Kepa may well see himself drop out of the Spain team as well as the Real Madrid team. It’s been a tough break for Kepa, who was performing well until his injury, but undoubtedly has been outperformed since.