Barcelona staff considering returning to old idea to stem flow goals with position switch

Barcelona continue to look clueless in midfield without the ball, with a burgeoning gap between the midfield and the defence constantly opening up, as exposed by Real Madrid at the weekend. The loss of Gavi to injury, and the departure of Sergio Busquets continue to weigh on Barcelona’s capacity to defend.

With no central midfielder on the horizon in the January transfer market, Xavi has had to plough ahead using Frenkie de Jong and Ilkay Gundogan as their deepest midfielders, yet neither has the instincts to carry out the job.

🚨 Both Xavi and Deco agree that Andreas Christensen can play as a pivot in important matches. He is considered as an intelligent player and in the past he has also played in that position. @martinezferran pic.twitter.com/RzR51EHpOE — barcacentre (@barcacentre) January 16, 2024

According to MD, both the coaching staff and sporting director Deco have agreed that for bigger matches, Andreas Christensen should be considered as a defensive option in midfield, in order to add some muscle and defensive expertise in the middle of the pitch. It was an idea floated last season when Busquets was injured, and Christensen has played there before for Chelsea, Borussia Monchengladbach and Denmark, although in the end last season it was Eric Garcia who was tested there.

It would certainly be a plaster over a chronic issue. Given the poor form Barcelona are showing though, anything that helps them to get through the coming games will be welcomed. The Blaugrana have potential Copa del Rey quarter and semi-finals on the horizon should they progress, and a Champions League clash against Napoli in February, which may be the sort of game Christensen is shifted for.