Barcelona squad clashing with staff members over solution to ongoing on-field difficulties

Barcelona’s on-field difficulties have reached a new level following Sunday’s Spanish Super Cup final defeat to Real Madrid, during which Xavi Hernandez’s side failed to lay a glove on their bitter rivals. It has led to increased scrutiny on Xavi, as well as his players.

Solutions are desperately needed to this situation, otherwise it could develop into a full-blown crisis. However, at this stage, it doesn’t appear that these answers are close to being figured out.

Sport have reported that the Barcelona squad’s solution for moving forward differs from Xavi and his staff. The coaching believes firmly believe that the reason for the struggles has been due to the lack of a natural leader, which has caused the squad’s performance levels to drop. On the other hand, the players themselves believe that the responsibility to produce better performances falls on the staff.

Either way, Barcelona need to find a solution to this growing problem. If one can’t be found, the likelihood is that the person made to pay will be Xavi, and another manager would be appointed in his place.