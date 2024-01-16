Barcelona manager Xavi Hernandez will not make sacking a problem for club

Barcelona manager Xavi Hernandez still feels capable of turning things around, according to the latest reports, but he will not make life hard for the Blaugrana should they decide otherwise.

Xavi is under more pressure than ever before since returning to the club, and various reports claim that he is just a couple of bad results away from being shown the door. Yet Diario AS say that Xavi has not yet thrown the towel in and intends to finish this season – he is convinced he can finish the season with honours still.

While the Barcelona coach has been given a squad seriously lacking in several areas, Xavi understands that if he gets the sack at the end of the year, it will be down to the fact he has not met the requirements this season. If that is the case, then he will not make life hard for the club, and is willing to forego the money he would be due for the final year of his contract, rather than hold the club ransom for the money. Given their struggles with the salary limit, it is no doubt a consideration.

Before being appointed, Xavi was willing to lose out on €5m for the remainder of his contract at Al-Sadd in order to make a move happen. If President Joan Laporta asks him too, he will not take the club to court for the money he is due.

The very fact this is being considered or reported on is a sign of the desperate situation at Can Barca. Xavi’s side were expected to build on their title win last season, but have drifted through the season without much direction. It would take a radical change in the coming weeks for Barcelona to get back on track, something few are predicting currently.