Barcelona manager Xavi Hernandez tells club he is willing to part with two key players in the summer

Barcelona manager Xavi Hernandez may not have much input in their transfer dealings for next summer, but if he is, the Blaugrana coach is not afraid to make big calls.

As the walls close in on Xavi, who has been singled out as the primary failing of a side that has flattered to deceive all season, it looks more likely that he will be headed out of the door this summer than his star players as things stand.

Xavi has not managed to improve the play from last season, nor has he managed to maintain results. Sport say he was more comfortable with his squad last season than this one, with the major changes being the additions of Joao Cancelo, Joao Felix and Ilkay Gundogan, at the expense of Ousmane Dembele, Jordi Alba and Sergio Busquets. He has also told Barcelona that if it is necessary for the Catalan side sell one of their star players in order to recruit a top pivot, then he is willing to wave farewell to Frenkie de Jong or Ilkay Gundogan.

De Jong was one of their best players last season, and remains crucial this year. Despite his good performances though, his role rarely seems to help the Blaugrana control matches. Barcelona could get a significant fee for de Jong, but would first have to convince him to leave.

Gundogan on the other hand would be pure profit in terms of a sale, having just signed him. It is not clear how much they could get for him though, as he approaches his mid-thirties, although his large wages would clear some space in their accounts. The ex-Manchester City captain has dropped some key performances too this season, often playing out of position at the base of midfield, but has punctuated his game with major errors too.