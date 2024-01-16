Barcelona manager Xavi Hernandez has two to three games to save job – multiple reports

Barcelona manager Xavi Hernandez is under severe pressure following a harrowing defeat at the hands of Real Madrid on Sunday night. Not only were Barcelona beaten 4-1 by Los Blancos, their performance suggested it could have been many more.

While club figures such as Sporting Director Deco and Barcelona President Joan Laporta continue to back him, as they have been doing for around three months now, reports from behind the scenes are now speculating on the end of his regime. No doubt there is an appetite to keep Xavi until the end of the season, but if the hierarchy feel there is real risk of a collapse this season, it could herald his end.

Head of Sport Joan Vehils told Cadena SER on Sunday night that if Barcelona lose to Unionistas de Salamanca on Thursday night, or are eliminated from the Champions League by Napoli, then the situation will become ‘unsustainable’. If that happens, the plan is to install Rafael Marquez from Barca Atletic as an interim coach.

Meanwhile the following day, Adria Albets reported to the same outlet that the games against Unionistas this Thursday night in the Copa del Rey, and their La Liga clash with Real Betis on Sunday could define his future. If things go poorly, then it could see a change of direction before the end of the season.

While Xavi managed to instill a winning mentality last season, this campaign Barcelona have found themselves locked in inertia whenever turning points are presented to them. It remains to be seen whether the dressing room can drag him out of trouble.