Atletico Madrid star edging closer to exit door, deal with Fenerbahce “close to happening”

Caglar Soyuncu looks destined to leave Atletico Madrid in the coming days, just six months after he joined the club from Leicester City. The Turkish defender has struggled for playing time this season, and when he has been called upon by head coach Diego Simeone, he has failed to impress.

As such, Atleti will allow Soyuncu to leave, and it now appears that he is on the cusp of heading out the exit door. According to Alfredo Pedulla, a deal with Fenerbahce is said to be “close to happening”.

🚨 Pending confirmation: Çağlar Söyüncü to Fenerbahçe is close to happening!

It’s not yet clear whether Soyuncu will leave on loan or permanently. Atleti would prefer the latter, and the money received would be much-needed, given that a new midfielder is desperately wanted by Simeone.

The next couple of weeks look like being very busy for Atletico Madrid. Soyuncu may not be the last player to leave, as Angel Correa has been heavily linked with heading to Saudi Arabia. If that happens, two new arrivals could be coming.