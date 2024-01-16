Antoine Griezmann makes shock admission over record-breaking Atletico Madrid goal -“I think I was lucky”

Last Wednesday was a momentous day for Antoine Griezmann, as he scored his 174th goal in Atletico Madrid colours during the Spanish Super Cup defeat to Real Madrid in Riyadh. In doing so, he outright became the club’s all-time top goalscorer, surpassing the legendary figure of Luis Aragones (173).

Speaking during an interview on “Pantomima Full” (via MD), Griezmann reflected on the goal that saw him enter the Atleti history books. Surprisingly, he felt that the strike was rather fortunate.

“I think I was lucky. I’m not much of a dribbler and everything went perfectly for me at that point.”

Griezmann also reflected on the match itself, which turned out to be a disappointing one for he and his teammates.

“I think we played a great game, but that’s the way it is, in the end we couldn’t be consistent until the end. These are things that we have to improve, that we are trying to do this week and let’s see if we can put in a great performance on Thursday and give the fans and ourselves something to cheer about.”

Griezmann will undoubtedly be Atletico Madrid’s main man going into the second Madrid derby in eight days. He will hope to grab goal number 175, although he would settle for a victory that would put Los Rojiblancos into the quarter-finals of the Copa del Rey.