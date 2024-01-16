Analysis: Real Madrid will sell a left-back this summer if Alphonso Davies joins – but who’s the right choice?

Real Madrid are set to have a huge summer transfer window. Kylian Mbappe could finally arrive from Paris Saint-Germain, given that his contract is up at the end of the season. However, he may not be the only big name to head to the Spanish capital.

Alphonso Davies has been strongly linked with Real Madrid over the last few months, and there is equally strong interest being shown from Los Blancos towards the Canadian left-back. They see him as the long-term holder of the position in the first team, starting from next season.

Davies could be available on a cut-price deal in the summer. His deal with Bayern Munich expires in 2025, and if he does not renew before the season ends, there is a strong chance that he is put on the market, so that the German champions avoids losing him for nothing the following summer.

Real Madrid are fully aware of this, and it’s this scenario that they are hoping for. The expectation is that Davies will join if he doesn’t extend his stay with Bayern, and it would be an exceptional signing, especially if he does arrive on the cheap.

If Davies does arrive, Real Madrid are expected to sell one of their current left-backs, that being Ferland Mendy or Fran Garcia. At this stage, the former is favourite to go, despite a string of impressive performances this season. However, Fichajes claim that Los Blancos could sell Garcia instead, given that he has struggled to adapt since re-joining from Rayo Vallecano last summer.

It makes a lot of sense that Real Madrid are prioritising the sale of Mendy this summer, and for a number of reasons. Firstly, the likelihood is that he would generate more funds in a sale, which is crucial in terms of FFP regulations (although Los Blancos are not in any danger of failing this). Secondly, Mendy is unlikely to be happy as a bench player, whereas Garcia has shown himself to be somewhat content with the role, which he has operated in over the last few months.

Mendy is 28, and he is at the age where his value will soon start depreciating. Real Madrid are aware of this, so that is another reason why they will favour selling him over Garcia. Florentino Perez has shown himself to be excellent at selling players at the right time, and this should be the case with Mendy too.

It’s far from guaranteed that Davies will join Real Madrid this summer, so it could be that Mendy and Garcia stay, with a similar setup to the current campaign. It’s certainly working at the moment, if you are to look at Los Blancos’ recent form.