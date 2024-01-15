La Liga

Spain announce “anti-racism” friendly against Brazil as part of Euro 2024 preparations

As part of their preparations for this summer’s European Championships, Luis de la Fuente’s Spain side will play a series of friendlies. The first to be announced sees them take on one of the best national teams in the world, that being Spain.

As the Spanish Football Federation have announced, the match will take place at Real Madrid’s Santiago Bernabeu on the 26th of March. It will be the first international fixture hosted in the stadium since its refurbishment, and it will also serve as a window to its use in the 2030 World Cup.

It has also been announced that the match will be used to raise awareness about racism and violence in football, and particular in Spain. The former has especially been a problem over the last 1-2 years, and it’s fitting that Vinicius Junior – who has been the main target of racist abuse during this period – will likely be playing for Brazil in this match.

