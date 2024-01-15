Real Betis star could end up staying in La Liga despite reports of AC Milan agreement

Speculation surrounding Juan Miranda’s future has been rather quite over the last couple of weeks. Previously, the 23-year-old defender was heavily linked with leaving Real Betis in favour of joining AC Milan, with reports that an agreement over personal terms had been reached.

Miranda is out of contract at the end of the season, so he can depart in the summer for nothing if he chooses not to extend his stay at Betis. Milan are now aiming to pick him up this way, although as Estadio Deportivo have reported, a pre-contract agreement has not been reached with the Italian giants.

This could give other clubs a window of opportunity, and the report from ED goes on to say that Real Sociedad are interested in signing Miranda in the summer. Negotiations are expected to begin in the next few weeks, with a view to him possibly heading to Donostia-San Sebastian from next season onwards.

Real Sociedad will need a new left-back in the summer, with Kieran Tierney only on loan from Arsenal. Miranda would be an excellent replacement, especially considering that they would also be weakening a direct rival at no cost.