Manchester United take first steps towards signing Barcelona star with reported asking price of €80m

Ronald Araujo is considered to be absolutely untouchable in Barcelona’s eyes, but that has stopped clubs registering their interest in signing him. Bayern Munich are extremely keen on the Uruguayan defender, but as it turns out, they aren’t the only top European side that are in the race.

As per Florian Plettenberg, who has been on top of the Araujo saga over the last few weeks, Manchester United are interested in signing Araujo. They have reportedly enquired about the 24-year-old’s availability, which for now, is non-existent.

🔴🆕 News Ronald #Araujo: ManUtd have inquired about the 24 y/o! #MUFC informed about transfer fee and contract details … ➡️ They received the same information as Bayern: The transfer package in winter would be over €80 million. And Araujo wants to stay at Barca in winter…… pic.twitter.com/Z9ihbpVWXt — Florian Plettenberg (@Plettigoal) January 15, 2024

Plettenberg states that Man United have been quoted €80m to sign Araujo this month, although it must be noted that the player himself has no intention whatsoever of leaving Barcelona mid-season.

Araujo is undoubtedly a key player for Barcelona, although his sale would allow them to significantly ease their ongoing financial woes. Despite this, it would be more smart to retain his services, given the extreme importance that he holds at the club.