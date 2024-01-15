Florentino Perez makes Real Madrid history with Super Cup triumph, Carlo Ancelotti matches Zinedine Zidane haul

Real Madrid certainly enjoyed themselves on Sunday evening in Riyadh, as they picked up their first trophy of the season after they convincingly defeated Barcelona 4-1 in the Spanish Super Cup final.

As it turned out, it was a historic night for both Florentino Perez and Carlo Ancelotti. In the case of the former, he oversaw his 33rd major trophy success during his presidency, which put him ahead of Santiago Bernabeu (32) as the president with the most titles in Real Madrid history, which further cements his legacy at Los Blancos.

For Ancelotti, it was his 11th major honour as head coach of Real Madrid. That sees him tie Zinedine Zidane as the second-most successful manager in club history in terms of trophies won. He will no doubt fancy his chances of eclipsing his former protege by the end of the season, after which he can set about Miguel Munoz’s record (14).

Given that Ancelotti only recently signed a two-year contract extension at Real Madrid, he has a huge chance of ending his time at the club as its most successful manager of all time. If he can, it would be dually deserved.