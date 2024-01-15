Florentino Perez hints at Real Madrid not needing to sign Kylian Mbappe in wake of Super Cup triumph

Much has been made about Kylian Mbappe over the last few months, in regards to his future. He is out of contract at Paris Saint-Germain at the end of the season, meaning that he can now enter into talks with other clubs, one of whom is expected to be Real Madrid.

Los Blancos have been chasing Mbappe’s signature for the last few years, and they are set to do so again in the next few months. However, they won’t push to the end of the Earth to get an agreement, as the events of 2022 are still at the forefront of the mind (when Mbappe U-turned to sign a new deal with PSG).

Florentino Perez has been one of the biggest advocates for Real Madrid signing Mbappe, but rather interestingly, he hinted that the 24-year-old is not necessarily needed by Los Blancos, as he told Movistar+ (via Relevo) in the aftermath of Sunday’s 4-1 victory over Barcelona in the Spanish Super Cup final.

“It’s not the day to talk about that, but to congratulate the players we have, not the ones other teams have. We’ve seen that we’ve scored nine goals in two games (without him).”

Despite their very impressive scoring form this season, it’s still clear that Real Madrid will need another attacker in the summer. That could be Mbappe, although club bosses probably won’t lose much sleep if they cannot acquire him as a free agent.